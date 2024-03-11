Georgia appoints new special representative for ties with Russia

11 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has appointed a new special representative for relations with Russia, with Giorgi Kadzhaya assuming the role of advisor to the Georgian Prime Minister on matters concerning Russian affairs.

The relevant announcement was made by head of the Georgian government Irakli Kobakhidze during a briefing.

Meanwhile, Zurab Abashidze, who has held the position of special representative of the head of the Georgian government for relations with Russia since 2012, will transition to the role of advisor to the prime minister.