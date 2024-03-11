Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reach technological level of cooperation

11 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are collaborating on significant joint initiatives, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are working to advance critical projects with regional implications. These include the building of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the installation of a fiber-optic communication line, key components of the China-Europe digital corridor, among other projects," Alim Bayel said.

The envoy noted that the bilateral trade volume between the countries reached $530 million last year, but there is still huge potential to benefit.