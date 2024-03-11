Kobakhidze appoints new health minister

11 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mikheil Sarjveladze was appointed as Georgia's new Health Minister, replacing Zurab Azarashvili, who resigned from the post on March 1.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Sarjveladze’s appointment dueing a briefing.

Mikheil Sarjveladze was a deputy from the party list of Georgian Dream in the 10th convocation of the Parliament. Since 2020, he was a Chair of Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament. From 2018 to 2020 he served as the First Deputy Minister of Justice of Georgia. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Minister of Justice from 2013 to 2018.

New Health Minister studied at Tbilisi State University and graduated from the Faculty of Law in 2001.