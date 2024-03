11 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia's Syunik Province had a road accident Monday.

At around 9:50, an SUV went off road on the Tatev-Ltsen motorway under yet unknown circumstances, crashed into stones and overturned.

Local rescuers and police patrol officers were the first to come to the assistance of the driver and two passengers in the vehicle.

The driver is an Austrian citizen and the monitors are Polish nationals.

There were no injuries in the road accident.