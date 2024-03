11 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish lira has dropped to an all-time low value against the dollar and the dollar is traded at more than 32 lira, according to online trading data.

The dollar moved up from 31.93 at the close of business yesterday to 32.02 lira per dollar.

The euro is also traded record high against the lira. The euro rate surged from 34.98 lira on March 8 to 35.06 lira today.