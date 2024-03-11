Azerbaijani Armed Forces prevents provocation of Armenia

11 Mar. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Armed Forces committed a provocation, which was prevented by the Azerbaijani military, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident occurred on March 11 at 12:10 local time. Armenian Forces from positions in the village of Chinarly, Tovuzgalinsky district, tried to use a quadcopter over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the village of Esrik, Tovuz district.

It is noted that the Azerbaijani military acted vigilantly and, after detecting the drone, neutralized it with special technical means.