More than 500 ammunition cleared in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur over past week

11 Mar. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past week, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan discovered and neutralized a large amount of ammunition in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The agency reported this following its weekly report.

According to ANAMA, from March 4 to March 10, six dozen anti-tank mines and more than a hundred anti-personnel mines were cleared.

In addition to this, it was possible to neutralize about 316 unexploded ordnance.

Agency employees managed to clean up almost 1 hectare of territory.