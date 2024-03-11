Russia ready to return full cooperation with Georgia

11 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian side is ready to resume a full dialogue with Georgia. This was announced by the head of the committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, commenting on the change of the representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for relations with Russia.

He emphasized that the results achieved during the work of the previous representative Zurab Abashidze would be used in the future.

"Russia is interested in a pragmatic dialogue and a return to full-fledged mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgian partners",

Grigory Karasin said.

Negotiations between Russia and Georgia were launched in 2012, after a change of government occurred in the republic.

Karasin and Abashidze raised issues of the transport sector, the economic sector and humanitarian ties.