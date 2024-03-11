Mishustin calls for monitoring implementation of Russian-Azerbaijani agreements

11 Mar. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed his deputies to monitor the progress of the implementation of the agreements that had been reached during the visit of the Russian delegation to Baku.

During the meeting, the head of the Russian Government summed up the results of his working visit to the capital of Azerbaijan. It took place on March 5-6. An agreement was reached to strengthen work on joint projects.

In addition to this, the parties agreed to create the most favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments. Particular attention was paid to the development of the North-South transport corridor.

"Colleagues, carefully monitor how the agreements reached with our Azerbaijani colleagues are being implemented in the areas under your supervision",

Mikhail Mishustin said.