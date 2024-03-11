Red Wings airliners to fly between Kazan and Nalchik

11 Mar. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

This spring, on May 4, a flight of the Russian airline Red Wings will depart from the capital of Tatarstan to the Kabardino-Balkarian Nalchik, the Ministry of Transport of Kabardino-Balkaria reports.

Russian Superjet-100 airliners with 100 economy class seats will fly along the route. The plane will depart from Kazan airport at 8:00 am, while from Nalchik it will depart at 12:05. The travel time will take passengers about three hours, Interfax reports.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that Red Wings was launching direct flights from Samara to Makhachkala in early March. The first flight took place on March 5. Russian Superjet-100 airliners were also involved in the flights.