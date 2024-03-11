Georgia calls on Ukraine to extradite Saakashvili's associates

11 Mar. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian leadership demanded that Ukraine extradite all officials who are involved in criminal cases in Georgia. The government of the republic spoke about it.

"We express the hope that the Ukrainian authorities will reconsider decisions that directly contradict the spirit of friendship between Georgia and Ukraine, the Georgian and Ukrainian peoples. First of all, in order to resolve relations, it is important and necessary for the Ukrainian authorities to extradite to Georgia the accused who now occupy high positions in the Ukrainian leadership",

the government's press service said.

A number of high-ranking positions in Ukraine are still occupied by supporters of the former head of the Georgian state, Mikheil Saakashvili. In particular, they include Advisor to the Prosecutor General Zurab Adeishvili and Deputy Head of the Counterintelligence Service Georgiy Lortkipanidze. Criminal cases have been opened against them in the republic.