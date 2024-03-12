Sweden’s flag raised at NATO headquarters

Sweden’s flag was raised at NATO headquarters on March 11, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member.
Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.
"This is an historic day. We welcome Sweden into NATO, at a critical time for our shared security. In a moment, we will raise the Swedish flag here at the NATO Headquarters and across the whole Alliance for the first time," Stoltenberg said.