Sweden’s flag raised at NATO headquarters

12 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sweden’s flag was raised at NATO headquarters on March 11, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member.

Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.