Tokayev: Ilham Aliyev to visit Kazakhstan twice this year

12 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay two visits to Kazakhstan this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the press conference.

The head of state stressed that Baku-Astana high-level contacts have become more frequent lately, which is a very positive development.

He noted that this year will be no exception either.

"We will wait for you to come to Kazakhstan at least twice to participate in events of high international level," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president added that he also plans to come to Baku once again to take part in the informal summit of the leaders of Turkic states.