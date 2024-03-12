CSTO calls Armenia for political sobriety

12 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Despite disturbing sentiments among Armenia's elites, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes for Yerevan's political sobriety, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an interview with TASS.

"I should say that certain developments and sentiments among the elites of Armenia cause concerns. However, we hope for the political sobriety of the Armenian leadership and for a balanced assessment of the prospects for the implementation of different scenarios regarding the organization," Tasmagambetov said.

The CSTO Secretary General stressed that Armenia remains the CSTO ally and all existing obligations are still in force.

Tasmagambetov also commented on the suspension of Armenia's membership in the CSTO.

He admitted that Yerevan has not participated in the work of the CSTO Secretariat recently. The Secretary General said that the CSTO respects Armenia's decision on behalf of a sovereign state, but keeps operating in full volume and constantly informing relevant structures in Yerevan about its decisions.