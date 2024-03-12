Yel Chershenbesi 2024: Wind Tuesday celebrated in Azerbaijan

12 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on March 12, people in Azerbaijan are celebrating Yel Chershenbesi 2024 (Wind Tuesday), the third of the four festivals celebrated on the last four Tuesdays prior to the Novruz holiday.

Four pre-holiday Tuesdays of Novruz are Su Chershenbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Chershenbesi (Fire Tuesday) Yel Chershenbesi (Wind Tuesday) and Torpaq Chershenbesi (Earth or Last Tuesday), and each them is dedicated to the awakening of one of the natural elements.

Yel Chershenbesi traditions

The celebration of Wind Tuesday is closely associated with the ancient beliefs about wind being a sacred life-giving component along with fire, water and earth.

Traditionally, people clean their homes and expose woolen household items such as pillows to the air. When the night falls, people make bonfire, cook milky rice, and put mostly dry fruits on the table.

Water Tuesday - the first Tuesday of Novruz holiday - was celebrated on February 27, Fire Tuesday - on March 5. Earth or Last Tuesday will be celebrated on March 20.