Aliyev and Tokayev discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

12 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that he discussed process of moving towards Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Baku.

According to him, he extensively discussed regional issues woith Tokayev.

"I informed Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich about the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed hope that this process will culminate in the signing of a peace agreement, turning this difficult and dark page of our history," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Baku is grateful for the words of solidarity in the process of restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty.