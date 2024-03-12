Armenia's exit from CSTO: no official requests from Yerevan

12 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There have been no official requests on the suspension of Armenia's membership in the the Collective Security Treaty Organization, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS.

He confirmed that Yerevan has not participated in the work of the CSTO Secretariat recently, noting that the CSTO respects Armenia's decision at the current stage, as an international organization.

The CSTO chief noted that the organization keeps operating in full volume, all procedures are observed in full compliance with the CSTO regulatory framework. According to him, the CSTO Secretariat keeps informing relevant structures in Yerevan about the decisions.

"Regarding the previously made statements by Armenian officials, I would like to point out that the Secretariat did not receive from Yerevan any official requests on the suspension of its membership in the organization," Tasmagambetov said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia had suspended its participation in the CSTO.