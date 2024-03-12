Iran ready to return to JCPOA talks

12 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's talks on the revival of the JCPOA nuclear deal could soon be concluded if the other party in the talks had the necessary will, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

According to the spokesman, Iran has repeatedly stated that it is interested in pursuing nuclear negotiations. In this direction, the EU can play a role in lifting sanctions against Iran as a coordinator of the Joint Commission for a Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (JCPOA), Tasnim reported.

Kanaani added that Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri also met with EU Deputy High Representative Enrique Mora in Doha last week to discuss various bilateral issues and matters of interest to both sides.