Armenia pushes Russia out of Zvartnots

12 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport.

Addressing a press conference, the Armenian PM said that the Armenian authorities thanked Russian border guards for their many years of service.

Pashinyan recalled that the border troops of the Armenian National Security Service addressed a letter to the Border Guard Service of Russia's Federal Security Service, thanking them for serving at the Zvartnots airport and supporting border security since Armenia gained independence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has received information from Yerevan about termination of the work of Russian border guards at the Zvartnots airport.

"Indeed, a letter from a relevant agency regarding this has been received and relevant agencies are currently maintaining communication. I am not authorized to reveal more information," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that contacts on all possible levels will be continued.