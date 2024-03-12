Turkish coffee exported to nearly 150 countries

12 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exports of coffee from Türkiye have gained momentum in recent years, with shipments nearly tripling over the last 5 years, according to data from Türkiye's statistical bureau.

Türkiye exported 8,652 tons of coffee to 146 countries last year, generating $57.4 million in revenue.

Revenues from coffee exports were estimated at $19.2 million in 2019. The total revenue from coffee exports over the last five years was $200.6 million.

The data revealed that Syria has the highest demand for Turkish coffee exports, with $10.4 million worth of coffee exported to the neighboring country last year, followed by Belarus ($8.5 million) and Russia ($6.5 million).