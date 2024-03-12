Kobakhidze: Georgia to continue pursuing pragmatic policy towards Russia

12 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia will continue to pursue a pragmatic policy towards Russia following the appointment of Georgi Kadzhai as the prime minister’s special envoy for relations with Moscow, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"As for our goals, they remain the same. You know the situation in relations. Given the situation, we certainly would like to maintain our pragmatic policy aimed at preserving peace in our country. We have certain missions pertaining to economic relations," Kobakhidze said.

Yesterday, Kobakhidze announced he had appointed Kadzhai, who used to head the Georgian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Moscow, to be his new special envoy for relations with Russia. Zurab Abashidze, who had been serving in that position since 2012, is now the PM's advisor.