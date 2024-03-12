Azerbaijani and Kazakh Presidents visit Shusha

12 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have visited the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

The heads of state viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli. They were also briefed on the master plan of the city of Shusha.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan visited the Natavan Spring and viewed “Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh” exhibition at the Creative Center.

In addition, Aliyev and Tokayev made a tour of the Saatli Mosque, House-Museum of Bulbul, Jidir Duzu plain and the Yasaman Hotel.