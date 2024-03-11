Book and paintings by Addis Hajiyev in State Library for Foreign Literature

The Margarita Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature in Moscow hosted a presentation of the first collection of stories by the outstanding artist and set designer Addis Gadzhiev. His paintings were also presented at the event.

The organizers of the presentation are the Representative Office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russia, the Margarita Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature and its Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Biography of Addis Gadzhiev

The artist was born in 1964 in Baku. He graduated from the Azim Azimzadeh Art College, then VGIK, where he acquired a profession of a film and television artist.

In 1988, Gadzhiev started to work in movie production. He was working in television advertising and creating music videos. He created the visual image of over two dozen movies and TV series. The artist also works in the field of scenography; he participated in the creation of performances, concerts and special ceremonies, including the TEFI and GQ awards.

Addis Hajiyev was awarded a number of awards in advertising and cinema; his paintings and graphic works are in private collections around the world.

The artist became interested in prose in 2010. He is the author of over a hundred stories.

