EU extends individual sanctions against Russia

13 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council of the European Union made a decision to extend the restrictions imposed on some Russia's individuals for another six months.

"These individual sanctions will be in effect until September 15, 2024. In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of three individuals and remove nine deceased persons from the list," the Council of the EU said.

The existing restrictive measures provide for EU travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities.

The EU individual sanctions in light of the Ukraine situation were first imposed in 2014. The list of individuals and entities subject to these measures is constantly reviewed and periodically renewed, the Council of the EU said.