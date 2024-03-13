Batumi bypass road project enters final straight

13 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze said the “most difficult project” of the Batumi bypass road in the country’s Black Sea region of Adjara would be completed this year.

"Once completed, the bypass road around the regional capital, along with its counterpart for the seaside town of Kobuleti, is expected to relieve traffic which currently passes through the tourist and residential areas of the visitor destinations," the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure said.

According to Karseladze, “difficult geological conditions” had made the project “challenging”, but said it would be possible to open the road for the summer season with “greater efforts and increased resources”.

As part of the project, a 14-km, two-lane, asphalt-concrete road is being built along with 20 bridge crossings and five tunnels. The minister said all five tunnels had been dug and 19 out of 20 planned bridges constructed.

Karseladze added two junctions would make it possible to enter Batumi while relieving city traffic “as much as possible”.

The new bypass road will pass through the villages of Makhinjauri, Gantiadi, Kapreshumi, Salibauri, Peria, Makhvilauri and Khelvachauri.