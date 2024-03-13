Secretaries of Security Councils of Azerbaijan and Georgia discusses cooperation

13 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Secretary of the Security Council Ramil Usubov held a meeting with the Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani in Tbilisi.

During the meeting, the two sides explored the significance of strategic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The Georgian Defense Minister underscored that his country is eager to further contribute to the process of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The parties also had a broad exchange of views on defense-related issues, highlighting that the bilateral cooperation in the defense domain between Azerbaijan and Georgia has been intensively implemented in accordance with the annual plan.

Emphasizing the significance of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia trilateral cooperation format, Irakli Chikovani added that Georgia would play a host to a trilateral meeting of defense ministers this year.