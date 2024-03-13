Biden extends sanctions against Iran for another year

13 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden extended the state of national emergency related to Iran for another year.

In a statement, Biden said the national emergency regarding Iran, which was declared in Executive Order 12957, will continue for another year.

The so-called national emergency was first proclaimed by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in an Executive Order on March 15, 1995 citing “unusual and extraordinary threats the actions and policies of the Iranian government create against the national interests, foreign policy, and economy of the U.S.”