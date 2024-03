13 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to his country after municipal elections in Turkey.

He noted that Ankara continues dialogue with its Black Sea neighbors.

"Last Friday, we received Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul. And after the elections we will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin," Erdogan said.

The municipal elections in Turkey are scheduled for March 31.