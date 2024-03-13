Georgia urges to resume oil flows via Baku-Supsa pipeline

13 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia hopes that oil transportation through the Baku-Supsa pipeline will resume in 2024, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said.

The pumping of oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline was stopped in March 2022.

"The Azerbaijani side's position on the use of the oil pipeline is critical, and we are having an extensive discussion here, as this pipeline has been working for Azerbaijani oil since the spring of 1999. The transit of Kazakhstan's oil through it is currently being discussed, and the oil is of a different type. I believe the major obstacles will be resolved, and we hope to begin pumping this stuff (Kazakhstan's oil) this year. Looking ahead, we believe we will be able to handle more than one million tons of oil each year. I hope that oil transportation begins this year," Levan Davitashvili said.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan confirmed the possibility of pumping Kazakhstan's oil through this pipeline starting this year.

Meanwhile, this pipeline can pump up to 5 million tons of oil per year.

This pipeline has been used to transport oil from Azerbaijan's Caspian Chirag field since the spring of 1999, but in the spring of 2022, due to problems with oil shipment in the Black Sea, it was decided to transfer all Azerbaijani oil to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The Baku-Supsa pipeline has been virtually idle since then and has been offered to Kazakhstan for operation.