Kremlin to shed light on Armenia's CSTO membership

13 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready for dialogue with Yerevan on Armenia's future membership of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) both within the CSTO framework and on a bilateral basis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikolai Pashinyan said Armenia will withdraw from the CSTO unless it receives satisfactory answers to its questions, including regarding the CSTO's zone of responsibility in Armenia.

"Indeed, we have heard those statements. Obviously, extensive work needs to be done, and we are due to have contacts with our Armenian partners, both within the CSTO framework and at the bilateral level. We will clarify things and will talk in view of the statements made by Mr. Prime Minister," Peskov said.

The spokesman was asked whether Moscow deems an urgent CSTO summit to be necessary and how the CSTO views Pashinyan's statements.

"You should ask the CSTO, we cannot speak on the CSTO's behalf," Peskov said.

He was also asked if the current situation could be grounds for convening an extraordinary summit of the intergovernmental mutual defense organization.