Over 4,300 injured, 26 killed during Iran’s ‘fire festival’ celebrations

13 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 26 people died and over 4,300 were wounded in Chaharshanbe Suri festivities, the traditional “festival of fire” held in Iran, that culminated on March 13, mostly due to handmade explosives.

"26 people died this year and 4,368 were injured, marking an increase of 22% in casualties related to the festival from last year," Mehr reported.

A total of 500 individuals transported to medical centers by emergency services. Out of the total number of injured, 189 individuals underwent amputations, 1,070 sustained eye injuries, and 981 suffered burns.

The annual festival dates back 2,500 years and has its roots in pre-Islamic Persia when Zoroastrianism was the dominant religion in the region.

Translating into Red Wednesday or Wednesday Celebration in Persian, Chahashanbe Suri falls on the last Wednesday before Nevruz, the Iranian new year that starts on March 21.