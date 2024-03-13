Peskov: exact dates of Putin's visit to Turkey so far unknown

13 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey are so far unknown, but will be coordinated promptly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The visit has been prepared for a long time. We are also looking forward to this visit, we're waiting for the summit contacts. The exact dates of such contacts are so far unknown, but they will be coordinated quite promptly through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

Speaking about the main topics that will be discussed at the meeting between the Russian and Turkish leaders, Peskov clarified that issues of regional politics, economic and trade relations between the two countries will be discussed.