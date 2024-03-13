Georgia and Finland discuss issues of European integration

13 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed partner relations between Georgia and Finland, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Today's meeting, hosted during Darchiashvili’s visit to Finland, also discussed prospects of further development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as highlighted the process of Georgia's rapprochement with the European Union and the role of Finland in it.

"We discussed the core aspects of global security challenges and accentuated the significance of maintaining regional security," Darchiashvili said.

The officials expressed hope the “political and practical” support of Finland would help Georgia move to the next stage of joining the EU, after the country had been granted the bloc’s candidate status in December.

The parties also discussed matters of security in the wider region, with the Georgian FM noting the country would continue to contribute to the “strengthening of global peace”.

The officials also emphasised the need for closer political dialogue on the backdrop of “existing challenges”.