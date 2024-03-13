Dzhubga-Sochi route to become toll road

13 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The new route between Dzhubga and Sochi will become shorter and easier, but the commuters will have to pay for pass. The state company Avtodor has already begun construction of a new highway.

One of the most difficult routes on the Russian Black Sea coast will soon become easier and shorter. Tolls will be taken along the entire length of the road. The state company Avtodor published information on its Telegram channel about what the new highway to the resort city will be like.

The highway will start at the fork between the settlements of Gorskoye and Dzhubga, then the route will go along a difficult mountainous terrain along the seashore.

Near the Sochi River, the road will connect with the already existing A-147 highway, and from Kudepsta it will complete the Adler road bypass, which will be about 10 km.