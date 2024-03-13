Armenia and CSTO: Moscow is alarmed by Yerevan’s offensive rhetoric

13 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan’s statements regarding Armenia’s participation in the CSTO cannot but cause concern in Moscow, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said. According to Maria Zakharova, the consequences of Armenia’s policies pose risks for its sovereignty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the statements of the Armenian leadership about the country’s possible withdrawal from the CSTO. The position of the Russian side was voiced by the official representative of the ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, there is no doubt about the sovereign right of any country, including Armenia, to implement its foreign policy on the basis of national interests, as well as its obligations. This also provides for participation in the work of international organizations, including the CSTO.

“We cannot help but be alarmed by the counterproductive, ultimatum, and sometimes even offensive rhetoric that prevails today in the statements of the Armenian leadership on the issue of the organization. It is literally implanted in the Armenian society,”

– Maria Zakharova said.