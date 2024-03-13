Armenia left without national airline

13 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Fly Arna carrier has suspended operations in Armenia. The company is the country's national carrier. Activities are suspended until September 7.

The operator's certificate of the national airline of Armenia, Fly Arna, was suspended by the country’s Civil Aviation Committee.

It is noted that the carrier has lost the last airliner. The suspension of work will last until September 7 this year. If there is no positive progress by his time, the operator’s certificate will be revoked.

The company's only aircraft, an Airbus A320 with tail number EK-YRB, departed for the Emirates from Yerevan. The airliner has been removed from the republic's aviation registry.

Tracking services report that the company has not operated the EK-YRB board since January 16, when work was suspended. Another identical aircraft with the number EK-YRC was returned to the lessor in November last year.