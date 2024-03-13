Resolution on EU candidate status for Armenia to be considered in European Parliament

13 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the European Parliament will consider a resolution on the development of relations between the EU and Armenia. It mentions Armenia's EU candidate status and possible visa liberalization.

The vote on the resolution on Armenia's European integration will take place in the coming hours in the European Parliament. The text of the document is published on the EP website.

The resolution also speaks of the high appreciation of the support that Yerevan provides to candidate countries for EU membership. According to the document, if Armenia continues to follow the path of consistent reforms, developing democracy and the principle of the rule of law, then this could form the basis of a transformational phase in relations between the European Union and Armenia.

In addition, the resolution calls on the EU itself and its member countries to recognize the progress that Armenia has achieved in recent years in implementing agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, and to further launch a dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia.