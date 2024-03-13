Türkiye creates new low-cost airline

13 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

New low-cost carrier Ajet begins operating in Türkiye. It is a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, created instead of the former AnadoluJet. The low-cost airline's first flight is scheduled for March 31.

The new Turkish low-cost airline has started selling tickets on the AJet website. The airline created within the structure of Turkish Airlines instead of AnadoluJet.

According to the published press release, the flights will start on March 31.

So far, only Turkish airports are listed as destinations on the carrier’s website. However, by summer Ajet promises to launch flights to 93 destinations, including 52 international ones.

Currently, the carrier has 95 aircraft. But within 10 years, the low-cost airline expects to increase its fleet to 200 aircraft. The total number of countries where the carrier intends to fly is planned to be enlarged to 44.