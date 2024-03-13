Withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport not in interests of Armenia, Zakharova says

13 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Zvartnots Airport

The decision of the Armenian authorities to withdraw Russian border guards from Yerevan airport contradicts Armenia's security interests, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The initiative of the Armenian side to withdraw Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport in Yerevan could negatively affect the security of Armenia. The relevant opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow expects that all decisions will ultimately be the result of interdepartmental interaction. However, Yerevan’s statement about the withdrawal of Russian border guards by August 1 was voiced by Yerevan against the backdrop of its own unfriendly actions and words.

“It is unlikely that such an initiative meets the interests of Armenia and its citizens’ security, especially taking into account the tasks that Russian and Armenian border guards have been effectively performing shoulder to shoulder for many years,”

– Zakharova said.