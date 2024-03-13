Russian Minister of Sports calls on Russians not to boycott 2024 Olympics

13 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Russian Ministry of Sports

The head of the Russian Ministry of Sports is sure that Russians should participate in the Summer Olympics. He emphasized that Russian athletes do not need to boycott the Paris competitions.

“Now, when the issue of performing at the Olympic Games is on everyone’s lips, my position is this: we should not turn away or boycott this movement. We must preserve the possibility of dialogue and perform at competitions as much as possible,”

– Oleg Matytsin said.

He also called for waiting for the International Olympic Committee's decision on this issue.

“We’ll see what the final decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be on March 18-19, when the executive committee will meet, but for now the position is that there will be no new recommendations and regulations,”

– the Minister of Sports said.

The head of the ministry added that the Russians must prove in a fair competition that they represent a great sports power.