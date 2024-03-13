Resolution on transformation of EU-Armenia relations approved by European Parliament

13 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EP raised the question of the possibility for Armenia to obtain candidate status for membership in the European Union. This prospect is mentioned in the resolution just adopted by the European Parliament.

An absolute majority of European deputies – 504 legislators – voted for the document. 4 deputies were against the resolution. 32 European politicians abstained.

The draft resolution points at the transformation of EU-Armenia relations that could occur if Yerevan continues on the path of democracy and the rule of law. It also follows that European parliamentarians highly appreciate the support that Armenia provides to other countries that already have EU candidate status.