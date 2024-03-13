Erdogan's motorcade gets into fatal accident

13 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A presidential motorcade and a police jeep collided in Türkiye. As a result of the accident, a law enforcement officer died.

An accident occurred in Türkiye involving the motorcade of the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The relevant information was confirmed on March 13 by the head of the Turkish state himself.

According to local media, the accident involving the president's bodyguards took place on the Cizre-Nusaybin highway in Shirnak province.

According to preliminary data, the president's motorcade and a jeep with police officers who were on duty under the president's Shirnak program collided in an accident. As a result of the collision, a police officer died.