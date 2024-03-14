Russian FM to meet with SCO Secretary General

14 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming next week, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"On March 18, Russia’s top diplomat will meet with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming," Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, Lavrov and Zhang Ming plan to "discuss a wide range of issues of the organization's activities and prospects for its development."

The Secretary General will head the SCO observer mission for the upcoming presidential election in Russia on March 15-18.