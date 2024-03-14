XI Global Baku Forum kicks off

14 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 11th Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World” has opened today at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29.

It will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security.

The forum participants are politicians, diplomats, public figures, scientists and businessmen from all over the world. Among the speakers are outstanding experts who are ready to share their vision of global problems and ways to solve them.

Overall, the XI Global Baku Forum serves as a critical platform for advancing dialogue and cooperation on multifaceted global issues, with a focus on fostering collective action and innovation in response to the complex challenges facing the international community.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event. According to him, Azerbaijan and Armenia are now closer to peace than ever before.