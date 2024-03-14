Armenia declares its will to join EU

14 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the European Parliament's resolution on the need for closer ties between the European Union and Armenia.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, the PM welcomed the resolution and noted that it should become a subject of discussion in Armenia.

He noted that such messages need a much wider response than the government or parliamentary majority.

"I hope that the political forces, NGOs, various layers of society, citizens of Armenia will express their attitude towards this message made from the European Parliament," Pashinyan said.

The PM stressed the will of the Armenian government to continue the work in the direction of further deepening and development of Armenia-EU relations.

European Parliament's resolution

In the draft resolution, MEPs proposed to consider the possibility of granting Armenia the status of a candidate for EU membership.