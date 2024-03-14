Erdogan: Türkiye protecting itself from terrorists

14 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is successfully walling itself off from spreading terrorism and violence by setting up a “security corridor” along its southern borders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We are completely preventing the spread of the fire around us to Türkiye by establishing a security corridor along our southern borders,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that Türkiye is erecting barriers between itself and terrorist groups seeking to involve it in conflict, while also “distancing itself from both imperialists and their puppets”.