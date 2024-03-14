Turkish archaeologists discover Stone Age piercings

14 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish archaeologists have found the oldest-yet evidence of body piercing in human remains dating back 11,000 years.

The findings, published in the journal Antiquity, suggests that the practice had a social significance.

The body ornaments were found next to the ears and chins of excavated human remains, suggesting they were worn like modern-day piercings.

The team observed that only adults had piercings, indicating that they were part of a rite of passage into adulthood.

The team unearthed more than 106 ornaments buried in the graves of individuals dating back 11,000 years at the Boncuklu Tarla, a Neolithic settlement in the present-day Mardin province in southeast Turkiye.

The ornamental pieces were crafted from raw materials like river pebbles, limestone, chlorite, flint, obsidian and copper.

Eighty-five of the ornaments found were complete. According to the paper, the sizes and shapes of the jewellery suggest the pieces were suited for ear and mouth decorations.