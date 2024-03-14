Houthis test-fires hypersonic missile - source

14 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has carried out a test flight of a hypersonic missile with high destructive capability and is preparing to add these missiles to its military arsenal, a military source close to the movement said.

"Missile forces of the movement have successfully tested a missile that can reach speeds of up to Mach 8 and is powered by solid fuel. Yemen plans to begin manufacturing it for use in attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in Israel," the source said.

At the same time as the hypersonic missile test, the armed forces in northern Yemen upgraded their missiles and drones, having modified the explosive warheads to double their destructive power, after a test that lasted three months, the source added.