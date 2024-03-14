Türkiye's UAVs now able to fire supersonic missiles

Türkiye's combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Bayraktar AKINCI, successfully completed the UAV-122 supersonic missile firing test, Turkish drone maker Baykar wrote on X.
Developed by Roketsan, the UAV-122 missile has high precision, rapid firepower support, low/high altitude orbit options, and high maneuverability.
Baykar's chief technology officer, Selcuk Bayraktar, shared the footage of the firing test conducted by Bayraktar AKINCI with a UAV-122 missile.
"We proudly progress on the path drawn with our national technology. Our UAV-122 missile successfully completed the firing test conducted from AKINCI UAV. I congratulate everyone involved," General manager of Roketsan Murat Ikinci said on X