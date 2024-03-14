Ilham Aliyev: France's reaction to Azerbaijan's victory absolutely inadequate

The act of vandalism against the statue of poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in the French town of Evian-les-Bains is beyond one's comprehension, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku.
Talking about international reaction, unfortunately, the Azerbaijani head of state mentioned the position of France, which is absolutely in contradiction with the international community.
"Relations between Azerbaijan and France since the beginning of the 1990s developed in a positive direction. But the reaction of the French government to the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation was absolutely inadequate," Ilham Aliyev said.