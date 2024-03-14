Ilham Aliyev: France's reaction to Azerbaijan's victory absolutely inadequate

14 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The act of vandalism against the statue of poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in the French town of Evian-les-Bains is beyond one's comprehension, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku.

Talking about international reaction, unfortunately, the Azerbaijani head of state mentioned the position of France, which is absolutely in contradiction with the international community.